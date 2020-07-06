UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yankees Pitcher Tanaka Released From New York Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Yankees pitcher Tanaka released from New York hospital

New York, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Japanese right handed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was out of hospital on Sunday after being felled by a hard line drive up the middle during a training session at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

The New York Yankees star was hit in the head by a hard shot off the bat of teammate Giancarlo Stanton and immediately collapsed on the ground where he stayed for several minutes.

He was treated and released the same day.

"Masa had concussion-like symptoms that have since dissipated. He went through a battery of tests at the hospital; everything checked out well," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Boone added that Tanaka has been placed in "concussion protocol" for follow up treatment.

The incident happened on the Major League Baseball team's first official day of workouts ahead of the start of the delayed American baseball season.

The 31-year-old Tanaka said on social media he was looking forward to getting back on the mound.

"I appreciate all the support. I feel it a bit right now, but I'm all good. Going to try to get back on the mound ASAP! Thanks again for all the encouraging words!"In six seasons with the Yankees, Tanaka is 75-43 with a 3.75 ERA, 947 strikeouts and 200 walks. Tanaka posted an 11-9 record with a 4.45 ERA in 32 appearances last season.

The Yankees have already lost one starting pitcher to injury, with Luis Severino undergoing Tommy John surgery a couple of months ago.

Related Topics

Social Media Same New York Turkish Lira Sunday All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

55 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

2 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

2 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.