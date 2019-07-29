UrduPoint.com
Yankees Send Sabathia To Injured List As Trade Deadline Looms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :New York Yankees star pitcher C.C. Sabathia was placed on Major League Baseball's 10-day injured list Sunday with right knee inflammation after struggling in a loss to rival Boston.

The 39-year-old American left-hander, who plans to retire at the end of the season, surrendered five runs on nine hits in just 4 1/3 innings in New York's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Sabathia's sixth injury setback for right knee issues includes one that ended June 2. He has a degenerative knee condition that is likely to mean knee replacement surgery when his career concludes.

For now, Sabathia treats the condition with rest and cortisone.

Sabathia is 5-6 with a 4.

78 earned-run average and 82 strikeouts with 30 walks in 17 starts this season.

He helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series in his first season with the club and he led the major leagues in wins in 2009 and 2010. He is the career active leader in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

The Yankees own the best record in the American League at 66-38 despite injuries to several top pitchers, including James Paxton, Domingo German and Luis Severino, a two-time All-Star who has not taken the mound this year.

The Yankees are expected to try and obtain another starting pitcher before Wednesday's trade deadline, with Noah Syndergaard of city rival New York Mets among those expected to be available.

