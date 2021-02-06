UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yankees Stadium Becomes Vaccination Site For New York's Poor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:10 AM

Yankees stadium becomes vaccination site for New York's poor

New York, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Defying the cold and rain, hundreds of people bundled up in thick coats came to get vaccinated Friday in the famous Yankees baseball stadium in the Bronx, a New York borough that has been particularly badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's like a choice between life and death," said Ines Figueroa, 64, a Puerto Rican resident of the Bronx, after receiving the shot. Her husband died in January of complications linked to the virus which she too contracted, although without developing any symptoms.

The positivity rate in the Bronx is the highest in all of New York's five boroughs: it was at 6.67 percent Friday, double the rate in the wealthier area of Manhattan, New York governor Andrew Cuomo said.

That is why the authorities in this traditionally Democratic bastion of the city decided to reserve the vaccinations on offer at the stadium exclusively for residents of the Bronx.

- 'Equity and fairness' - Since the start of the pandemic last March, the death rate in New York's Black and Latino communities has been double that of their white counterparts.

That same racial disparity has played out across the United States, where more than 453,000 people have died of the disease.

Yet these same minorities have until now received fewer vaccinations than other communities.

In New York, figures released on Sunday show that among the 500,000 doses of vaccine already administered, only 15 percent went to Hispanic people, even though they represent 30 percent of the population of eight million. And 11 percent went to African Americans, who make up 25 percent of the population.

"This is about equity. This is about fairness," said left-leaning Mayor Bill de Blasio at the entrance to the stadium. "This is about protecting people who need the most protection because the Bronx is one of the places that bore the brunt of this crisis of the coronavirus." Of the 15,000 appointments on offer in the coming days, some 13,000 have been allocated on Friday.

- 'Troubling' - Although in principle the Yankees stadium only offers vaccinations by appointment, many people in line on Friday did not have one. For many, the registration process is not up to scratch, requiring a strong internet connection, a good knowledge of English, and sometimes hours of patience.

After trying in vain for 15 days to get an appointment, Manuel Rosario, 76, managed to get a shot at the stadium on Friday, after standing in line for four hours.

"There should be three more centers like this in the Bronx," said Rosario, who contracted Covid without symptoms in April. At this rate, "they will have finished vaccinating everyone in two years," he said.

That relative slowness in rollout due to a shortage of vaccines has been echoed across the country. That is why, to date, only 8.4 percent of Americans have been immunized, according to official data.

"It is deeply troubling that we could be right now doing 400,000, 500,000 vaccinations a week, and we can't get supply," said de Blasio.

Distrust of the authorities, a glut of fake news that the vaccine is dangerous, or fear of arrest for undocumented migrants had also contributed to the slow vaccination of minorities, according to experts.

"It has to work out because we are all human beings and we all need the vaccine to survive," says Manuel Rosario.

Like him, Mercedes Ferreras, a 73-year-old Dominican, came on Friday without an appointment. "I have a computer, but I don't know how to use it," she explained.

The same went for Fausto Lopez, 72, who came even though a friend tried to dissuade him, telling him that the vaccine would be a pretext for implanting a chip that would turn him into "a robot".

"There is too much false information," said the retired cleaner, who suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, and has already undergone seven operations.

"The vaccine will change my life," he said.

Related Topics

Shortage Internet Governor Died Robot Mercedes Rosario Same Manhattan New York United States January March April Sunday All From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland warns diplomat's expulsion from Russia coul ..

8 hours ago

Wellens escapes to take Etoile de Besseges lead

8 hours ago

No change in Pakistan's principled position on Jam ..

8 hours ago

Merkel, Macron defend EU vaccine strategy

8 hours ago

C.Africa extends state of emergency by six months

8 hours ago

Canada trade deficit narrows to Can$1.7 bln in Dec ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.