Yanks reportedly sign hurler Cole to $324 mn deal

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole has agreed to a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees, US media reported Tuesday.

Yahoo sports, USA Today and MLB.com cited sources at the Major League Baseball owners' meetings in San Diego in reporting the deal, which was not immediately confirmed.

Cole, 29, was widely considered the top free agent pitcher available this season after becoming a star with the Houston Astros.

His reported deal comes just a day after Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg -- who had entered free agency after leading the Nats to a World Series title against Houston -- inked a seven-year, $245 million deal to stay in Washington.

Cole led the Major Leagues with 326 strikeouts last season, the most by a pitcher in 17 years.

He finished his tenure in Houston with a 35-10 win-loss record and a 2.68 earned-run average.