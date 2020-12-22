UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yao Ming Joins In Online Celebration Of Basketball's 129th Birthday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Yao Ming joins in online celebration of basketball's 129th birthday

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming joined thousands of fans Monday in an online celebration to mark the 129th anniversary of the game's invention.

The event, titled "Collecting Yao's Pass," was co-organized by the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and Tiktok.

It aims to promote the sport that Canadian school teacher James Naismith invented in December 1891.

The CBA also hopes to raise funds and basketball equipment for three rural Primary schools in Dai county, north China's Shanxi province.

Within 24 hours, Yao's video on the Tiktok platform had received around one million views and 30,000 replies.

Related Topics

China December Event Million

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides to establish Drones Regulator ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan decides to bowl first in 3rd T20I against ..

55 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to miss second Test

59 minutes ago

Balochistan’s Akbar, Ayaz score half-centuries; ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.