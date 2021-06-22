UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yastremska Cleared To Play After Doping Ban Squashed

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Yastremska cleared to play after doping ban squashed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska was on Tuesday cleared of doping after a failed test last November that ruled her out of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old, ranked 29 in the world at the end of 2020, received an initial ban after testing positive for a banned anabolic agent, mesterolone metabolite, used in male infertility treatment.

She first appealed to the International Tennis Federation (ITF)'s independent tribunal which upheld her ban on January 23.

Following a secondary hearing, the tribunal said on Tuesday that it "accepted Ms.

Yastremska's account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation".

Yastremska's provisional suspension was lifted with immediate effect, and "she will not serve any period of ineligibility for her violation", the ITF said.

The decision is subject to appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Ukrainian anti-doping agency to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Yastremska has won three WTA titles in her career, with her best Grand Slam performance a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019.

Related Topics

Hearing Tennis World Male January November 2019 2020 Australian Open Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

31 minutes ago

India Slams Pakistan Over Human Rights Abuses in R ..

52 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada to Further Strengthen Gun Cont ..

52 minutes ago

Venezuela Open for Foreign Monitoring of November ..

52 minutes ago

Swiss Airlines Allows Male Flight Attendants to We ..

52 minutes ago

Moscow melts in historic June heat wave

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.