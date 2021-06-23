UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yastremska Cleared To Play After Doping Ban Squashed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Yastremska cleared to play after doping ban squashed

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Ukrainian tennis player Dayana Yastremska was on Tuesday cleared of doping after a failed test last November that ruled her out of the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old, ranked 29 in the world at the end of 2020, received an initial ban after testing positive for a banned anabolic agent, mesterolone metabolite, used in male infertility treatment.

She first appealed to the International Tennis Federation (ITF)'s independent tribunal which upheld her ban on January 23.

Following a secondary hearing, the tribunal said on Tuesday that it "accepted Ms. Yastremska's account of how the mesterolone entered her system and determined that she bore no fault or negligence for the violation".

Yastremska's provisional suspension was lifted with immediate effect, and "she will not serve any period of ineligibility for her violation", the ITF said.

Yastremska posted on Twitter that she was "glad and relieved" to have been "cleared of any wrongdoing".

"The Tribunal accepted that the positive test was caused by contamination," Yastremska said in a statement.

"I've been through a lot during the last six months and it has been difficult to cope with all the negative comments." The decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Ukrainian anti-doping agency.

Yastremska has won three WTA titles in her career, with her best Grand Slam performance a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019.

"I look forward to getting back to my passion -- tennis," she said.

"It has been taken away from me for too long, I can't wait to get back on tour."

Related Topics

Hearing Tennis World Twitter Male January November 2019 2020 Australian Open All From Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

8 hours ago

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

8 hours ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

9 hours ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

9 hours ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.