Yaya Toure Red Helps Englishman White To Last-gasp China Survival

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Shanghai, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Yaya Toure's red card after 10 seconds and a last-minute winner completed a great escape from relegation for the only English coach in Chinese football.

Gary White's managerial career has taken in the British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, Guam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and now mainland China for a second time.

But he told AFP that masterminding Nantong Zhiyun to safety on Saturday in their final game of the season in China's second tier ranks among his greatest achievements.

The 45-year-old took over at Nantong, near Shanghai, in August and had eight games to save them from the drop.

They lost the first two matches but then went unbeaten in the next five and approached the daunting trip to Toure's top-of-the-table Qingdao Huanghai knowing that victory would preserve their China League One status.

Nantong and White's survival bid got off to the best possible start when the former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder was sent off virtually at the start.

The 36-year-old Toure protested his innocence but White said: "It was a definite red card, he wildly kicked our central midfielder at the top of the box.

" However, 10-man Qingdao, who were already promoted and chasing the league title, took the lead just before the hour and Nantong faced going into a relegation play-off.

White called it "quite hectic" as he willed on his men while keeping an eye on results elsewhere with two other teams also fighting to survive.

"I was in every kick and header that was going on and trying to push the players forward. It was the complete opposite to calm and collected," he admitted.

Needing to score, Nantong equalised two minutes after falling behind and made absolutely sure of another season in League One with a 90th-minute winner.

White, whose previous job was at Tokyo Verdy in Japan, was inundated with bunches of flowers as he and his team landed at Nantong airport on Sunday.

Chanting fans serenaded them with banners and flares as the team bus made a triumphant return along the city streets.

