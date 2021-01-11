UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Year On From First Covid-19 Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Year on from first Covid-19 death

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :On Monday morning, the anniversary slipped by unmarked in Wuhan -- commuters moved freely to work while parks and riverside promenades buzzed with walkers in a city determined to banish its tag as the coronavirus ground zero.

In a sparse report on January 11, 2020, China confirmed its first death from an unknown virus -- a 61-year-old man who was a regular at the now-notorious Wuhan wet market linked to many of the early cases.

The world would soon become grimly familiar with the disease that killed him as Covid-19.

Little is still known about the first victim, including his name, while the market where the first reported clusters of cases were traced back to has remained closed, surrounded by boarding.

After a long wrangle, China on Monday said independent experts from the WHO will be allowed into the country from Thursday, with the international community hoping they can visit the market and retrace in detail those early days of the virus in Wuhan.

- 'Safest city in the world' - The city has now bounced back and residents are revelling in the freedoms they enjoy.

"Wuhan is the safest city in China now, even the whole world," 66-year-old resident Xiong Liansheng told AFP on Monday.

Commuters headed to work and others strolled along the riverfront -- a sharp contrast to the countries still under strict lockdowns and restrictions.

"The Wuhan people's awareness of epidemic prevention and control is very high -- even my two-year-old grandson will wear a mask when going out," said Xiong.

Elderly couples danced, some masked, but hands clasped as social distancing withered in the winter sunshine in a busy park next to the Yangtze river.

"Most cases in China are imported from overseas now and our country has a good control of it," said Zhong, an 80-year-old woman giving only one name.

"All the Wuhan people feel very safe in the city, and we come here and dance happily everyday."

Related Topics

World China Visit Wuhan Man Riverside January Women 2020 Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global coronavirus cases cross 89.71 million

36 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 January 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED5.4 bn in market cap

12 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Virtual Happiness and Positi ..

12 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with President of Indonesia ov ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.