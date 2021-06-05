Yellen Hails 'unprecedented' G7 Commitment On Corporate Tax
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 06:00 PM
London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday hailed an "unprecedented commitment" by the G7 wealthy nations to achieve a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent.
"That global minimum tax would end the race-to-the-bottom in corporate taxation," she said in a statement after the other G7 nations backed US President Joe Biden's plan to get tech giants in particular to pay more.