Open Menu

Yellen To Discuss US-China Ties, Global Economic Outlook In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Yellen to discuss US-China ties, global economic outlook in Beijing

Beijing, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a full day of meetings in Beijing including with Premier Li Qiang on Friday, as Washington seeks to steady the tense relationship between the world's top two economies.

Yellen's four-day trip is her first to China as Treasury chief, and she is the second high-ranking US official to visit the country after Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

Washington and Beijing have traded barbs over a host of issues including export controls, human rights and national security.

And China has stepped up its response to US curbs on its access to chips and, ahead of Yellen's trip, unveiled new export controls on metals key to semiconductor manufacturing.

But Beijing has struck an optimistic tone about Yellen's visit, with China's finance ministry saying Friday it would serve to "strengthen communication and exchange between the two countries".

"The nature of China-US economic and trade relations is mutually beneficial and win-win, and there is no winner in a trade war or 'decoupling and breaking chains'," an official said in a statement.

And in a tweet after arriving in Beijing on Thursday, Yellen said that although the United States would protect its national security when needed, "this trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding".

The United States does not expect specific policy breakthroughs over the next few days, but hopes for frank and productive conversations that can pave the way for future talks, a Treasury official told reporters.

But, they said, "especially if they're things that we may disagree about, it's even more important that we're talking."

Related Topics

World Exchange China Washington Visit Beijing United States May Top

Recent Stories

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

Swiss FM to arrive in Islamabad today

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at S ..

FAO, OECD Say Agricultural Production to Grow at Slower Pace Until 2032

11 hours ago
 Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deplo ..

Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force t ..

11 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago
England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Le ..

England fans fired up as Ashes drama unfolds in Leeds

11 hours ago
 Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy ..

Iran Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf: US Navy

11 hours ago
 Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all ..

Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions

11 hours ago
 Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect ..

Wawrinka hopes to avoid being 'killed' by 'perfect' Djokovic at Wimbledon

11 hours ago
 Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

Trump aide pleads not guilty in secret docs case

11 hours ago
 Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan ..

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murtaza Khan transferred

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous