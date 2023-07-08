Yellen urges 'direct' talks, US-China climate collaboration

Beijing, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Washington and Beijing should communicate "directly" on concerns about specific economic practices, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday, urging greater cooperation between the world's two biggest economies despite fraught ties.

Yellen is on a four-day trip to Beijing, as the United States seeks to cool tensions and stress areas of collaboration between the two countries.

In a meeting Saturday with Vice Premier He Lifeng, she pointed to record of bilateral trade last year as proof of just how intertwined they are.

"There is ample room for our firms to engage in trade and investment," she told He at the Diaoyutai State guesthouse.

"Where we have concerns about specific economic practices, we should and will communicate them directly." Vice Premier He responded that Beijing regretted that "unexpected incidents" had derailed efforts to improve China-US ties following a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in November last year.

"There were some problems in the implementation of the consensus reached by the two heads of state," he said.

But following Yellen's visit this week and her meeting with Premier Li Qiang on Friday, he added, "China will earnestly implement the consensus reached between you and Premier Li Qiang and turn it into concrete actions."