UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yellow Fever Claims 172 Lives In Nigeria: WHO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Yellow fever claims 172 lives in Nigeria: WHO

Geneva, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria has killed 172 people so far, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The outbreak poses an extra challenge to the country's health system as Africa's most populous nation deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, several concurrent disease outbreaks and a humanitarian crisis in the northeast, the WHO said.

Nigeria has been battling successive yellow fever outbreaks since 2017. This latest outbreak was detected in November, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva.

"As of November 24, the outbreak has been reported in five states in Nigeria: Delta, Enugu, Bauchi, Benue and Ebonyi," he said.

"A total of 530 suspected cases have been reported, including 48 that have been confirmed by lab testing.

"A total of 172 deaths have been reported out of those 530 suspected cases."He said sample testing was ongoing through national reference laboratories.

Related Topics

Africa World Bauchi Enugu Geneva Nigeria November 2017

Recent Stories

Govt released Rs 1.78b for textiles sector, says ..

25 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

38 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

56 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

1 hour ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

1 hour ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.