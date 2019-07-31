UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yellow Fever Outbreak In Ivory Coast Kills One: Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Yellow fever outbreak in Ivory Coast kills one: health ministry

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Eighty-nine people have contracted yellow fever and one person has died in recent weeks during an outbreak in Ivory Coast, the health ministry said Tuesday.

Most of the confirmed cases were in the West African country's economic capital Abidjan, the ministry said in a statement.

It recommended that any unvaccinated people be vaccinated against yellow fever.

"The outbreak occurs in the context of a dengue outbreak," the ministry said, adding that dengue and yellow fever are viral diseases transmitted by the same mosquito.

"The vector control measures that have been implemented to deal with dengue also work for the yellow fever outbreak.

" In early June, 130 cases of dengue were reported including two deaths, with the authorities launching a major mosquito-control campaign.

Abidjan is going through the end of its rainy season, which spurs mosquito breeding.

Symptoms of yellow fever -- including high fever, vomiting and muscle aches -- usually manifest themselves three to six days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito.

The infection caused by yellow fever is usually mild, but in some cases can be life-threatening and result in kidney and liver failure.

Yellow fever is found only in parts of South America and Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Dengue Died Abidjan Same Ivory Coast June

Recent Stories

Advisory Council for the Arabic Language reviews e ..

2 hours ago

Increase in revenue generation cannot be done at c ..

2 hours ago

"Paigham-e-Pakistan" depicts Islam's narrative on ..

2 hours ago

Govt developing uniform certification regime: Shaf ..

2 hours ago

Zero tolerance policy to be adopted for eradicatio ..

2 hours ago

'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns security communit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.