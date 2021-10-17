Yellow River-themed art exhibition opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:An exhibition featuring Yellow River-themed artworks has opened in the China National academy of Painting in Beijing.

Divided into three sections, the event showcases about 180 newly-created and classic artworks, demonstrating the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin in the new era.

The exhibition was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. In 2019, the ministry started to work with the culture and tourism departments of nine provinces and autonomous regions along the Yellow River basin, as well as the Chinese National Academy of Arts and other institutions, to promote the artistic creation revolving Yellow River culture.