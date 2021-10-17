UrduPoint.com

Yellow River-themed Art Exhibition Opens In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Yellow River-themed art exhibition opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:An exhibition featuring Yellow River-themed artworks has opened in the China National academy of Painting in Beijing.

Divided into three sections, the event showcases about 180 newly-created and classic artworks, demonstrating the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin in the new era.

The exhibition was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. In 2019, the ministry started to work with the culture and tourism departments of nine provinces and autonomous regions along the Yellow River basin, as well as the Chinese National Academy of Arts and other institutions, to promote the artistic creation revolving Yellow River culture.

Related Topics

China Beijing 2019 Event

Recent Stories

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

12 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss boosting bilateral relations

12 minutes ago
 15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

57 minutes ago
 DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, adva ..

DEWA displays innovative digital initiatives, advanced projects at GITEX

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.