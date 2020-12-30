UrduPoint.com
Yemen Airport Blasts Kill 10 As New Government Arrives

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Yemen airport blasts kill 10 as new government arrives

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed Wednesday as explosions rocked Yemen's Aden airport moments after a new unity government flew in, in what officials charged was a "cowardly" attack Huthi rebels.

"Dozens" more people were wounded, a medical source told AFP, although all government ministers were reported to be unharmed.

Plumes of smoke billowed from the airport building in the southern city as debris lay strewn across the area, with people rushing to tend to the wounded, footage broadcast by television channel Al-Hadath showed.

"At least two explosions were heard as the cabinet members were leaving the aircraft," an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Crowds who had gathered on the airport apron waiting to greet the new government fled, terrified.

Sporadic gunfire was heard soon after.

