Yemen Airport Blasts Kill 26 As Government Plane Arrives

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Yemen airport blasts kill 26 as government plane arrives

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :At least 26 people were killed Wednesday as explosions rocked Yemen's Aden airport moments after a new unity government flew in, in what some officials charged was a "cowardly" attack by Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Although all government ministers were reported to be unharmed, more than 50 people were wounded, medical and government sources told AFP in the southern city, with the casualty toll feared likely to rise.

Doctors Without Borders said it was preparing a "mass casualty medical response plan".

The International Committee of the Red Cross said one of its employees was among those confirmed dead and "two others are unaccounted for and three were injured".

As smoke billowed out of the airport terminal from an initial blast, with debris strewn across the area and people rushing to tend to the wounded, a second explosion took place.

Video footage shot by AFP appears to show missile-like ordnance striking the airport apron -- that moments before had been packed with crowds -- and exploding into a ball of intense flames.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosions.

On Wednesday evening, an explosion was heard near the presidential palace in Aden.

The Saudi-led coalition said: "A Huthi drone which attempted to target Al-Masheeq Palace was... shot down."Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists formed a power-sharing cabinet on December 18, forging a joint front against the Huthi rebels who have seized Sanaa and much of the country's north.

