UrduPoint.com

Yemen Child Killed By Celebratory Gunfire After Football Win

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Yemen child killed by celebratory gunfire after football win

Sanaa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A child was killed and dozens of people injured by celebratory gunfire in Yemen's capital after a youth team defeated Saudi Arabia in a football tournament, an official said Tuesday.

Supporters across the war-torn country, including in rebel- and government-held areas, took to the streets on Monday night after Yemen's under-15 side secured the West Asian Football championship with victory in the Saudi city of Dammam.

In Sanaa, which is under the control of the Huthi rebels, heavy celebratory gunfire killed one child, a medic at hospital told AFP.

"A four-year-old girl was killed and 36 people were injured," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An AFP correspondent in Sanaa said that shooting and celebrations lasted well into the night, with many on the streets honking their cars and letting off fireworks.

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg offered a "warm congratulations" on the win.

"Heartwarming to see the unity, joy and celebrations across the country," he tweeted.

Since 2014, the Iran-backed Huthis have been at war with the internationally recognised government of Yemen, which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

Millions of people have been displaced since the fighting erupted and more than 80 percent of the population of around 30 million requires humanitarian assistance.

A UN Development Programme report last month said 377,000 people will have died by the end of 2021 through direct and indirect impacts of the Yemen war.

Related Topics

Football Injured United Nations Yemen Died Saudi Sanaa Saudi Arabia Government Asia Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

14,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Tro ..

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops Partake in Drills in Ukrai ..

5 minutes ago
 51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

51 new corona cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart con ..

Barcelona's Aguero poised to retire with heart condition

5 minutes ago
 Armed groups clash in south Libya

Armed groups clash in south Libya

7 minutes ago
 PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, ..

PTI Mayor candidate asks people to reject mafias, hereditary politics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.