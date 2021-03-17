Yemen Huthis voice 'deep regret' over migrant deaths, say 44 killed

Sanaa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Yemen's Huthis expressed "deep regret" Wednesday over the deaths of dozens of migrants in a fire which Human Rights Watch said started when the rebels fired projectiles into a detention centre.

"We express our deep regret over the accidental incident at the migrant detention centre in Sanaa," said Huthi official Hussein Al-Azi, according to the rebels' Al-Masirah television.

"The victims are 44 migrants and the wounded are 193, most of whom have gone to hospital, and there is an investigation into the reasons for the incident."