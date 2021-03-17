UrduPoint.com
Yemen Huthis Voice 'deep Regret' Over Migrant Deaths, Say 44 Killed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Yemen Huthis voice 'deep regret' over migrant deaths, say 44 killed

Sanaa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Yemen's Huthis expressed "deep regret" Wednesday over the deaths of dozens of migrants in a fire which Human Rights Watch said started when the rebels fired projectiles into a detention centre.

"We express our deep regret over the accidental incident at the migrant detention centre in Sanaa," said Huthi official Hussein Al-Azi, according to the rebels' Al-Masirah television.

"The victims are 44 migrants and the wounded are 193, most of whom have gone to hospital, and there is an investigation into the reasons for the incident."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

