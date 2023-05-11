Yemen peace push 'serious' but next steps unclear: Saudi envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Warring parties in Yemen are "serious" about ending a devastating eight-year-old conflict but it is impossible to predict when talks between Yemenis, much less a breakthrough, might happen, Saudi Arabia's envoy told AFP.

"Everybody is serious. Serious means everybody is looking for peace," Mohammed al-Jaber said in his first extensive comments after meeting with Huthi rebel leaders in Sanaa last month. But he added: "It's not easy to be clear about the next steps."