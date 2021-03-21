UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemen Rebels Admit Forces Caused Deadly Fire At Migrant Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Yemen rebels admit forces caused deadly fire at migrant centre

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Yemen's Huthi rebels have admitted their forces caused a fire that killed 45 people at a migrant centre earlier this month, saying more than a dozen soldiers and officials face punishment.

Huthi security forces had responded to a protest at a Sanaa holding facility on March 7 by launching three teargas canisters without obtaining permission from their command, according to a statement carried by the rebels' Saba news agency late Saturday.

"One of the three landed on a foam mattress, resulting in a fire that spread rapidly," it said.

The statement said 11 security personnel had been detained, along with a number of senior officials, and that they would be tried in court.

The rebels said that 45 migrants -- most of them Ethiopian -- were killed and more than 200 injured in the incident.

The Huthis, who are locked in a six-year conflict against the internationally recognised government, had last week expressed "deep regret" over the incident at the Sanaa holding facility and vowed to investigate.

The United Nations had also called for an independent probe into the blaze.

The UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, told the Security Council that the "extraordinary, horrific fire" had reminded the world "of the plight of the migrant community".

Human Rights Watch said the detainees had been protesting against overcrowding at the centre when camp guards rounded up hundreds of them into a hangar before two projectiles were fired into the building.

Footage of the aftermath, which AFP obtained from a survivor, showed dozens of charred bodies piled on top of one another and strewn across the ground. One person was heard crying out in prayer.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest World United Nations Yemen Sanaa March Prayer From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

1 hour ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

1 hour ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

2 hours ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.