Yemen Rebels Advance On Marib, 65 Dead: Military Sources

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Yemen rebels advance on Marib, 65 dead: military sources

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 65 fighters have been killed over the past two days as Yemen's Huthi rebels make gains in the battle for Marib, advancing towards the city centre, military sources said.

The rebels have taken full control of the northwest Kassara battlefront and made progress on western frontlines despite airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition which backs Yemen's government.

Marib and its surrounding oil fields make up the last significant pocket of government-held territory in the north, the rest of which is under rebel control, including the capital Sanaa.

Amid fierce fighting, the casualties over the past two days include some 26 loyalist forces, among them four officers, the government sources told AFP.

The Iran-backed Huthis rarely disclose their own losses.

With the Huthis taking control of the Kassara front, the battles have moved to the Al-Mil area, which is a mere six kilometres (four miles) from the centre of Marib and its population centres, they said.

However, mountains around Al-Mil remain a formidable barrier to the rebels who launched a fierce campaign for Marib city in February.

The government sources said the Huthis had poured in hundreds of reinforcements in recent days to achieve the gains, resorting to motorbikes after the coalition targeted their military vehicles.

