Yemen Rebels Call Truce After Wave Of Attacks On Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Sanaa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Yemen's Huthi rebels announced a three-day truce with the Saudi-led coalition and dangled the prospect of a "permanent" ceasefire on Saturday, the seventh anniversary of a brutal conflict that has left millions on the brink of famine.

A day after a wave of Huthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi targets, including an oil plant that turned into an inferno near the Formula One race in Jeddah, political leader Mahdi al-Mashat put rebel operations on hold.

As thousands of people marched in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, to mark the anniversary, Mashat appeared on tv to announce the "suspension of missile and drone strikes and all military actions for a period of three days".

"And we are ready to turn this declaration into a final and permanent commitment in the event that Saudi Arabia commits to ending the siege and stopping its raids on Yemen once and for all," he said.

There was no immediate response from Saudi Arabia, which retaliated to Friday's attacks by launching air strikes against the Iran-backed rebels in Sanaa and Hodeida, and destroying four explosives-laden boats.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned the rebel strikes and reprisals by the Saudi-led coalition, calling on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint" and "urgently reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict".

Israel, which does not have diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, expressed its "sorrow" over the Huthi attack.

"This attack is further proof that Iran's regional aggression knows no bounds," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter in a rare public message to the kingdom.

French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the rebel attack and expressed "solidarity" with Saudi Arabia.

Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country even before the war, has been teetering on the brink of catastrophe for years as the complex conflict rages on multiple fronts.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, directly or indirectly, and millions have been displaced in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

