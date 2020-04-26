Yemen Separatists Declare Self-governance Of South
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:20 AM
Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Yemen separatists on Sunday declared self-governance of the war-torn country's south, as the peace deal with the government crumbled, complicating its long conflic.
The Southern Transitional Council accused the government of failing to perform its duties and of "conspiring" against the southern cause, and said self-governance had begun at midnight.