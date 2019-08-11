Yemen separatists say seized Aden presidential palace

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Southern Yemeni separatist forces said Saturday they had seized the presidential palace in second city Aden following days of armed clashes with loyalists.

"We took the Maashiq palace from presidential (guard) forces without a fight," a spokesman from the separatist-dominated Security Belt force told AFP.

An eyewitness confirmed that the presidential guard had handed over the palace.