Yemen southern separatists take control of Socotra island

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Yemen's southern separatists have seized control of the strategic island of Socotra, which had been in the hands of pro-government forces, and have begun implementing self-rule, officials on both sides said.

The move at the weekend deepens the crisis between separatists and the government after the failure of a power-sharing deal in areas beyond the control of Huthi rebels, who hold the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen.

The Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self-rule in southern Yemen on April 26, accusing the government of failing to carry out its duties and of "conspiring" against their cause.

Senior STC official Salem Abdullah al-Socotri congratulated the separatist forces for "normalising the situation" in Socotra, in a statement issued late Saturday.

A government spokesman said the STC had mounted a "full-fledged coup" on the Indian Ocean island, located near major shipping routes and renowned for its biological diversity.

Its fighters had targeted state institutions and raided military camps and government quarters, he said, according to the official Saba news agency.