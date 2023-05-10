Yemeni PM meets Saudi Ambassador Al Jaber

(@FahadShabbir)

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister of Yemen, Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, met on Tuesday with Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, the Supervisor General of the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen (SPDRY).

The meeting,held at the Prime Ministry's headquarters in the interim capital, Aden, discussed the latest developments in Yemen's internal arena in various fields, the foremost of which is the ongoing Saudi mediation to renew the truce and promote peace in Yemen within the framework of continuous brotherly support to maintain Yemen's security and stability.

During the meeting, Dr. Abdulmalik affirmed that his country's government is committed to the peace path, highlighting "the Saudi initiative as an extension of the Kingdom's fraternal role in supporting the stability and security of Yemen and the region, in addition to its keenness to end the suffering of the Yemeni people." The meeting also reviewed the progress of several vital projects implemented by the SDRPY in (14) Yemeni governorates in several sectors, including Aden International Airport, Aden Hospital, Heart Center, King Salman Medical and Educational City project in Al Mahrah, College of Medicine, College of Nursing, and Oncology Hospital in Taiz, and rural hospitals in several governorates, in addition to road projects such as Al-Abr Road, Hijat Al-Abd, the sea road, proposed projects in the electricity sector, support for water resources and desalination in several governorates, the project for the rehabilitation of people with special needs in Aden, and several schools and technical institutes in the education sector, among other projects and initiatives that reached (229).

The Yemeni Prime Minister also extended, on behalf of the leadership and people of Yemen, appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and to the brotherly Saudi people for their honorable, authentic, and courageous position in standing by Yemeni people in various circumstances, in addition to their assistance and help to Yemen in all economic and humanitarian fields.

He also praised Saudi humanitarian and development interventions through its various programs and initiatives, including King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and SDRPY.

Saudi Ambassador Al Jaber affirmed the Kingdom's ongoing support for Yemen's governmental efforts to serve the brotherly Yemeni people, in addition to the Kingdom's relentless endeavors to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.