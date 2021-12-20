Yemeni separated conjoined twins return home from Jordan: UN agency

Sanaa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Conjoined twin boys from war-torn Yemen who were successfully separated in surgery in Jordan returned to the capital Sanaa this month, the UN children's agency said on Monday.

Ahmed and Mohammed were born on December 16 last year, joined at the chest and abdomen, in Sanaa, the country's rebel-held capital, UNICEF said.

They were transported to Jordan after urgent calls for their medical evacuation and surgery.

The twins were separated in July at Amman's Speciality Hospital in a nearly eight-hour operation involving 25 surgeons and technical advisers.

The twins were seven months old at the time.

Their father, Yasser Albukhaity, was all smiles upon returning to Sanaa on a United Nations medical flight.

"I can't express my feelings," he said, according to the statement, while the agency released pictures of the flight dated December 2.

"There was a feeling of fear at the beginning, but we had great faith in Allah and in the medical team. Thank God the surgery was a big success.

"I wish for them to be educated like other children, to finish their higher studies, and to be of great benefit for their country in the future."