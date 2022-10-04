Dubai, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The United Nations envoy for Yemen scrambled Monday to revive a six-month truce after a missed deadline raised fears of a return to war.

Special envoy Hans Grundberg pledged "relentless efforts" to reinvigorate the truce, which lapsed on Sunday after bringing a sharp reduction in clashes since it came into force in April.

Huthi rebels have been fighting pro-government coalition since 2015, in a war that has left hundreds of thousands dead and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis according to the United Nations.

Grundberg's plan to extend the truce -- which was initially set to last two months and was renewed twice, to half a year -- and to broaden it to new areas of agreement was rejected by the Huthis.

His proposal included paying civil servants' salaries, opening routes into the rebel-blockaded city of Taez, expanding commercial flights from the rebel-held capital Sanaa and allowing more fuel ships into the port of Hodeida, also controlled by the Huthis.

It also contained commitments to release detainees, resume an "inclusive" political process and tackle economic issues, including public services.

But the northern-based Huthis, who seized Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, said the proposal "does not live up to the demands of the Yemeni people and does not establish the peace process".

"The Yemeni people will not be deceived by false promises," the Supreme Political Council said, demanding revenues from Yemen's oil and gas resources, according to the Huthis' Yemen news Agency.

Elisabeth Kendall, middle East expert at Cambridge University, said there was still hope for a deal.

"There may still be a chance for the truce to be resurrected. It may simply be that the warring actors are jockeying for position by allowing the deadline to pass," she told AFP.

"But I think the most we can hope for at this stage is another interim measure rather than the expanded six-month truce that the UN was seeking."