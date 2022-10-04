UrduPoint.com

Yemen's Fate Hangs In Balance As Truce Collapses

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Yemen's fate hangs in balance as truce collapses

Dubai, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The United Nations envoy for Yemen scrambled Monday to revive a six-month truce after a missed deadline raised fears of a return to war.

Special envoy Hans Grundberg pledged "relentless efforts" to reinvigorate the truce, which lapsed on Sunday after bringing a sharp reduction in clashes since it came into force in April.

Huthi rebels have been fighting pro-government coalition since 2015, in a war that has left hundreds of thousands dead and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis according to the United Nations.

Grundberg's plan to extend the truce -- which was initially set to last two months and was renewed twice, to half a year -- and to broaden it to new areas of agreement was rejected by the Huthis.

His proposal included paying civil servants' salaries, opening routes into the rebel-blockaded city of Taez, expanding commercial flights from the rebel-held capital Sanaa and allowing more fuel ships into the port of Hodeida, also controlled by the Huthis.

It also contained commitments to release detainees, resume an "inclusive" political process and tackle economic issues, including public services.

But the northern-based Huthis, who seized Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, said the proposal "does not live up to the demands of the Yemeni people and does not establish the peace process".

"The Yemeni people will not be deceived by false promises," the Supreme Political Council said, demanding revenues from Yemen's oil and gas resources, according to the Huthis' Yemen news Agency.

Elisabeth Kendall, middle East expert at Cambridge University, said there was still hope for a deal.

"There may still be a chance for the truce to be resurrected. It may simply be that the warring actors are jockeying for position by allowing the deadline to pass," she told AFP.

"But I think the most we can hope for at this stage is another interim measure rather than the expanded six-month truce that the UN was seeking."

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations Yemen Oil Cambridge Sanaa Middle East April May Gas Sunday 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in S ..

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks by Al-Shabab in Somalia - Spokesperson

9 hours ago
 UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mis ..

UN Security Council Condemns Attack on MONUSCO Mission in DR Congo

9 hours ago
 US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid ..

US Seeks to Strengthen Strategic Stability, Avoid Arms Race - Sherman

9 hours ago
 Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follow ..

Svante Paabo, Swedish medicine Nobel-winner follows in father's footsteps

9 hours ago
 Democracy indispensable to national development, p ..

Democracy indispensable to national development, progress: Qamar Zaman Kaira

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.