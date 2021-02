SANAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Yemen's Houthi militia on Friday night claimed responsibility for attacking a Saudi air base with a ballistic missile.

"A ballistic missile fired by our forces hit King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait city. It hit the target accurately," said Yahya Sarea, spokesman of the Houthi military, in a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah television.

It comes a day after the militia claimed a bomb-laden drone attack on Saudi Abha Airport that caused a fire in a passenger plane.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support Hadi's government.