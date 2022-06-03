UrduPoint.com

Yemen's Warring Parties Agree To Extend Truce For Two Months, Raising Settlement Hopes: UN Envoy

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Yemen's warring parties agree to extend truce for two months, raising settlement hopes: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A truce between the Government in Yemen and Houthi rebels has been renewed for an additional two months, UN Special Envoy for the Arab country Hans Grundberg announced Thursday.

"By agreeing to implementing and now renewing the truce, the parties have provided a rare glimmer of hope to Yemenis that an end to this devastating conflict is possible," he said in a statement.

The extension comes into effect at 7 pm, local time, and under the same terms as the original UN-brokered agreement, which began on 2 April.

The conflict began in 2015, a few months after the rebels took over the capital, Sana'a.

Over the past two months, the country's people have experienced the tangible benefits of the truce, the UN envoy said.

Civilian casualties have dropped significantly, fuel deliveries through Hudaydah port have increased considerably, and commercial flights have resumed at the main airport in Sana'a, after nearly six years, it was pointed out.

Additionally, the parties have been meeting face-to-face under UN auspices for the first time in years to make progress toward opening roads in Taiz and other war-ravaged governorates and implementing nationwide military de-escalation mechanisms.

"I commend the parties for taking these steps, and for agreeing to extend the truce," Grundberg, the UN envoy, said. "The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties." He added that additional steps still need to be taken, particularly on road openings and commercial flight operations.

The UN envoy will continue his engagement with the parties towards fully consolidating all elements of the truce, and a sustainable political settlement to the conflict.

"I count on the parties' continued cooperation in good faith to build trust and take meaningful steps towards providing a peaceful future for all Yemenis," he said.

Grundberg said he was grateful for international support for the implementation and renewal of the truce, especially Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the members of the UN Security Council.

He also underlined his appreciation to Egypt and Jordan for their support in facilitating the resumption of international commercial flights from Sana'a airport.

