Yiwu, A Gateway For Pakistan Exportable Products: Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :China Zhejiang province, in which Yiwu city is located, is Pakistan's largest trading partner and contributes USD 6.7 billion to bilateral trade, said Hussain Haider, Consul General of Pakistan in Shanghai.

An immense potential for further increasing bilateral trade volume exists and can be tapped into by concerted efforts of govt and businesses, he said.

Addressing a webinar between the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai and the People's Government of Yiwu yesterday, the CG described Yiwu as a gateway for the exportable products of Pakistan.

A sizeable Pakistani community resides in Yiwu and is making a healthy contribution to bilateral trade as well as the development and prosperity of the city, he added that Yiwu houses Pakistan's permanent pavilion, which was built and is being run with the support of the Yiwu Municipal Govt. The pavilion will act as an effective platform for introducing more quality Pakistani products to China.

Yiwu accounts for the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities and is also known as the world supermarket.

The city offers immense opportunities for Pakistani businesses looking to gain a foothold in the Chinese market, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday.

The CG underlined that Pakistan and Yiwu businesses would enter into mutually beneficial cooperation relations with their Yiwu counterparts to give further momentum to the bilateral commercial ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Wang Wei, Deputy Mayor of the Yiwu People's Government, pinpointed that the digitization of trade in Yiwu has enabled high-quality development of international economic and trade cooperation.

It is committed to reducing cost, enhancing efficiency and empowering small, medium and micro players in the market, providing a full range of trade and financial services, and creating a world supermarket with global trading and global payment. Yiwu welcomes Pakistani enterprises to bring more quality products to Yiwu.

