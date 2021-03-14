Yo-Yo Ma marks second jab with surprise concert in clinic

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Receiving a second Covid vaccine dose is often a cause for celebration and, in one US clinic, legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma marked the occasion with a surprise recital.

Ma was pictured playing the cello while wearing a mask and sitting on a plastic chair at the Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts during his 15-minute observation period after getting the jab on Saturday.

Ma "wanted to give something back," Richard Hall of the Berkshire COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative told The Eagle local newspaper, describing it as a "very special" concert that was greeted with warm applause from listeners.

A clip on the recital was posted on the college's Facebook page.

The cellist, 65, has been active on social media during the pandemic, posting clips of him playing pieces often using the hashtag #songsofcomfort, as well as promoting fair vaccine distribution worldwide.

The soloist has also performed online on several occasions in memory of the victims of the pandemic and in honor of medical personnel.