Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :"Less noise and more talking" is the rallying cry of Spain's popular Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, who's hoping her straight-talking message of unity will reinvigorate Spain's radical left in Sunday's election.

Gone -- at least in theory -- are the divisions that plagued Spain's left-wing coalition government in recent months, with Podemos throwing its support behind Diaz's Sumar ("Unite") platform after suffering a major defeat in the May 28 local and regional elections.

"The most important thing is that we join hands, we talk and we build bridges to show Spain what politics is all about," said the 52-year-old lawyer, who is a member of the Spanish Communist Party (PCE), as she laid out her strategy earlier this year.

"It's not about making noise or making a scene but about improving people's lives," said Diaz, who is credited with raising Spain's minimum wage.

Number three in Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's government, Diaz created Sumar a year ago and has managed to attract the support of 15 parties to stand as the sole candidate for the radical left in Sunday's vote.

It was a key victory for the Galician-born politician who in three years has gone from being a virtual unknown to Spain's most trusted party leader in the polls -- a feat she accepted with a cool head, insisting she's not looking to win any "medals".

The party is tied for third place in the polls with far-right party Vox.