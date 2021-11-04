UrduPoint.com

Yorkshire Lose Major Sponsors Over Rafiq Racism Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Yorkshire lose major sponsors over Rafiq racism row

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Wednesday lost its main ground sponsor amid an escalating racism row with former player Azeem Rafiq.

Publishing company Emerald ended their association with Yorkshire and their Headingley stadium in Leeds over the handling of a report that found Rafiq suffered "racial harassment and bullying" at the club.

The county offered Rafiq, 30, "profound and unreserved apologies" upon the report's publication in September but last week said it would take no disciplinary action against any staff.

Website ESPNcricinfo on Monday claimed the investigation found a current Yorkshire player regularly used a racially abusive term to refer to Rafiq but deemed it to be "banter".

The story has unleashed a wave of criticism against Yorkshire, drawing in senior British politicians and governing body the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

On a troubled day for the club, local brand Yorkshire Tea followed shirt sponsor Anchor Butter in ending its partnership "with immediate effect".

Several other Yorkshire sponsors -- including Leeds-based beer company Tetley's -- decided not to extend their deals.

"We do not tolerate any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour and the damaging effects this has," an Emerald statement read.

"We hope YCCC will listen and respond with serious action to eradicate racism from the club and uphold the values we all expect." Rafiq, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton and the county's chief executive and director of cricket have been summoned to testify before a British parliamentary committee on November 16.

Committee chair Julian Knight has said Yorkshire's board should quit over "endemic racism" and called the row "one of the most repellent and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history".

Pakistan-born off-spinner Rafiq, who represented Yorkshire in two spells between 2008 and 2018, made 43 allegations and said he had been driven to suicidal thoughts by his treatment at the club.

Yorkshire's redacted report upheld seven of his claims but concluded the club was not institutionally racist.

"No one believed me, no one listened everyone tried to protect themselves and left me all alone to fight," Rafiq tweeted this week. "TIME FOR THE FULL TRUTH."

Related Topics

Cricket Company Emerald Leeds Wales September November 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

12 minutes ago
 CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative ene ..

CM GB directs officials to utilize alternative energy sources to minimize loadsh ..

12 minutes ago
 King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

1 hour ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

24 minutes ago
 Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Eur ..

Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Europe, Which Lead to Degradation ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.