UrduPoint.com

Yorkshire Suspended From Staging England Cricket Matches After Racism Row

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

London, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Yorkshire have been suspended from staging England matches following a racism row involving former player Azeem Rafiq, the England and Wales cricket board announced Thursday.

Headingley, Yorkshire's headquarters, is due to stage a Test between England and New Zealand in June 2022, as well as a one-day international featuring South Africa in July.

But an ECB statement said: "YCCC (Yorkshire County Cricket Club) are suspended from hosting international or major matches until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county."

Related Topics

Cricket Wales South Africa June July From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World J ..

Competitions heating up in Day Two of 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu D ..

31 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 Wo ..

Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup

10 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns with inspiring programme ..

Al Hosn Festival returns with inspiring programme for 2021

46 minutes ago
 Top oil producers stick with modest output boost d ..

Top oil producers stick with modest output boost despite pressure

10 minutes ago
 Historic losses for ANC mark new era in South Afri ..

Historic losses for ANC mark new era in South African politics

10 minutes ago
 UAE’s No.1 golfer stays on course after making c ..

UAE’s No.1 golfer stays on course after making cut

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.