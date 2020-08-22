UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yorkshire's Ballance Sidelined By 'anxiety And Stress'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Yorkshire's Ballance sidelined by 'anxiety and stress'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Former England batsman Gary Ballance is suffering with "anxiety and stress", his county, Yorkshire, said Saturday.

The 30-year-old left-hander, who played 23 Tests and 16 one-day internationals from 2013-2017, has not appeared for Yorkshire in a season delayed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Gary is currently managing some heightened feelings of anxiety and stress following a long period of isolation due to the COVID-19 lockdown, his own recent viral illness and other personal factors," said a Yorkshire statement.

"The post-viral symptoms have affected his physical preparation for this shortened cricket season. He is currently unavailable for selection and we are unable to put any timescales on his return to playing at this time.

"Gary's health and well-being remains our priority and the club and medical staff will continue to work closely with Gary to support his return to playing as soon as possible."

Related Topics

Cricket Gary From

Recent Stories

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

39 minutes ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

47 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

1 hour ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

1 hour ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.