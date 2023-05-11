Yoshida draws on World Cup 'fight' to help Schalke beat the drop

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Schalke head to league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday in the midst of an extraordinary relegation escape act, with more than a little help from centre-back and captain Maya Yoshida.

Made captain early in 2023 with Schalke dead last in the Bundesliga, the 34-year-old Yoshida has been pivotal to the team's surprise resurgence.

Schalke now sit in 15th, one place and two points clear of the relegation spots, with three games remaining.

Their revival -- which looked unlikely after a run of 10 defeats in 11 games between September and January -- has been built around dogged defensive stability.

Japan captain Yoshida told AFP his experience at the 2022 World Cup, where his side beat Spain and Germany in the group stage, had steeled him for a relegation fight.

"Achieving results at the World Cup wins you respect from teammates and other people you work with. It's extremely important," Yoshida said.

"I came here with experience but the fact I was the captain of the national team which played against your (Germany's) national team and won... people listen to me and understand."But while claiming points against a Bayern side in the middle of a tense title fight with rivals Borussia Dortmund ranks among the toughest tasks in German football, even considering the feat shows how far Schalke have come under Yoshida's leadership.