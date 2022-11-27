UrduPoint.com

Yoshida Rallies Japan After Costa Rica Disappointment

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Japan captain Maya Yoshida urged his team to stick together after their 1-0 loss to Costa Rica on Sunday and believes a place in the knock-out round is still within their reach.

Yoshida said the Blue Samurai struggled to come down from the high of beating Germany in their opening game and found it "difficult" to prepare for Costa Rica, who were coming off a 7-0 thrashing by Spain.

Japan will likely now need at least a point in their final group game against Spain to progress and Yoshida urged his team-mates to pull off another famous win.

"We didn't have the same mentality as against Germany today, probably -- that was our big mistake," Yoshida said, after losing to a Costa Rica side that scored in the 81st minute with their first shot on target.

"It's too easy to say we give up. Our strength is solidarity and unity. Again, we need to stick together and try to get the three points in the next game." Japan looked a shadow of the vibrant side that roared back to stun Germany as they toiled against a defence-minded Costa Rica.

A win would have seen the Blue Samurai take a giant step towards the last 16 and Yoshida admitted they found the situation difficult to deal with.

"After the huge win against Germany and a big defeat for Costa Rica against Spain, it was a very difficult preparation, mentally," he said.

"I've been asking myself all the time for these past three days, are you ready? I asked that to the squad as well."

