Yoshihide Suga wins party vote, becoming likely next Japan PM

Tokyo, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan's ruling party on Monday elected chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga its new leader, making him all but certain to replace Shinzo Abe as the country's next prime minister.

Suga easily won the vote, taking 377 of the 534 valid votes cast by Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and regional representatives, significantly ahead of his two rivals.

Given his party's legislative majority, he is expected to handily win a parliamentary vote Wednesday and become prime minister, succeeding Abe, who is resigning for health reasons.

The 71-year-old has pledged a continuation of Abe's policies, a promise he repeated in accepting the party's nomination as leader.

"With this national crisis of the coronavirus, we can't afford to have a political vacuum," he said.

"In order to overcome the crisis and give the Japanese people a sense of relief, we need to succeed in what Prime Minister Abe has been implementing," he added.

"This is my mission."Even before he formally announced his run, the 71-year-old Suga had won the support of key factions within the ruling party, with his candidacy viewed as promising stability.

The LDP chose to poll only its lawmakers in parliament and three representatives from each of the country's 47 regions, eschewing a broader ballot including rank-and-file members that officials said would have taken too long to organise.