'You And Us' Volume-II, By Former Ambassador Lu Shulin Launched In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

'You and Us' Volume-II, by former Ambassador Lu Shulin launched in Beijing

BEIJING, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :"You and US" Volume-II compiled by former Ambassador Lu Shulin, one of China's distinguished diplomats and Pakistan's one of staunchest friends and Embassy of Pakistan was launched in a ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

"The event was attended by the high ranking Chinese officials, intellectuals, Mission's officers and representatives of media.

The publication of 'You and Us', Volume-II, coincided with the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. It contains impressions of leading Pakistani and Chinese politicians, diplomats, artists and intellectuals about Pakistan-China friendship.

Embellished with the historical pictures and individual experiences of writers, it is aimed to pay tribute to the architects of Pakistan-China friendship and bequeath the finest traditions of bilateral ties to the younger generation of the two countries.

During his speech, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque lauded Ambassador Lu Shulin for his lifelong efforts to deepen Pakistan-China ties.

He highlighted that due to efforts of people from all walks of life from two countries, Pakistan-China friendship has been strengthened and is finding due manifestation in ever-increasing political, economic and cultural engagements between the two countries.

Expressing his sentiments at the occasion, Ambassador Lu Shulin said that "You and Us-II" is an ode to bilateral friendship between Pakistan and China and the officials and peoples of the two nations.

He highlighted that Pakistan occupies a special place not only in China's foreign policy domain but also in the hearts of Chinese diplomats.

Ambassador Lu Shulin, also poet of urdu language, expressed hope that young diplomats of the two countries would keep playing their role to elevate bilateral relations to a new pedestal as envisaged by the leadership and the peoples of the two countries.

Lu Shulin, who remained ambassador of China to Pakistan from 1999 to 2002, terms Pakistan as his second home.

The first volume of the book "You and US", a compilation of Ambassador Lu's fascinating stories about friendship between Chinese and Pakistani people, was launched in 2015.

