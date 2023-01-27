UrduPoint.com

'You Are America,' Biden Tells Hero Who Tackled Mass Shooter

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 09:00 AM

'You are America,' Biden tells hero who tackled mass shooter

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday called the 26-year-old who wrestled the gun away from a suspected mass shooter in California, telling him: "You are America." "I wanted to call and see how you're doing and thank you for taking such incredible action in the face of danger," Biden is heard telling Brandon Tsay on a recording of the call.

Biden posted a video on Twitter of his chat with Tsay, who wrestled the firearm from a 72-year-old man at a ballroom in Alhambra during Lunar New Year celebrations -- after the man had opened fire at a dance hall in nearby Monterey Park, killing 11 people.

After Tsay managed to secure the gun in an extended tussle -- captured on closed circuit video later released by US media -- the suspect left the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio. The next morning, he shot himself dead as police closed in on his van.

"I don't think you understand just how much you've done for so many people who are never even going to know you.

But I want them to know more about you," Biden said.

"You have my respect. You are America, pal," the president said. "America's never backed down. We've always stepped up because of people like you." Tsay can be heard saying he was "still processing what I did and what I experienced." "For you to call, that's just so comforting for me," he tells Biden.

At a White House celebration later Thursday for the Lunar New Year, Biden called for a moment of silence in memory of the slain and again praised Tsay.

"He charged the gunman, wrestled him to the ground and took away a semi-automatic pistol," Biden said.

"I think sometimes we underestimate the incredible acts of courage: someone is shooting and has a semi-automatic pistol aimed at you and you think about others. It's pretty profound."Biden also hailed police and other first responders, saying "they answered the call."

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Twitter White House Brandon Lai Man Van Monterey Media From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

8 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

9 hours ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

9 hours ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

9 hours ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.