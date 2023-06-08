UrduPoint.com

'You Can't Even See The Roof': Ukrainians Flee Dam Flood

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 01:50 PM

'You can't even see the roof': Ukrainians flee dam flood

Kherson, Ukraine, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :With the flood reaching the rooftops, rescuers raced to save people in Kherson as water from the destroyed Kakhovka dam engulfed the southern Ukrainian city.

"We don't have a house any more. You can't even see the roof," said Dmytro Melnikov, 46, who escaped from his flooded home with his five children.

"The whole district is underwater now. It's above the level of ground floors," he said, holding his daughter's hand.

Rescuers used small boats and amphibious vehicles to get to stranded locals, some of whom had to flee with little more than their passports.

The Dnipro River that flows through Kherson has risen by five metres since the dam upstream was destroyed early Tuesday, according to Ukrainian officials. They forecast it will rise further over the course of Wednesday.

Some locals had to take their lives into their hands by swimming through the water, and one man paddled to safety on an inflatable mattress.

