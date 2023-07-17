Open Menu

'You Deserve It', Djokovic Tells Wimbledon Champion Alcaraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 12:40 AM

'You deserve it', Djokovic tells Wimbledon champion Alcaraz

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Novak Djokovic told Carlos Alcaraz "you deserve it" after the Spanish star succeeded him as Wimbledon champion on Sunday.

World number one Alcaraz defeated the seven-time Wimbledon winner 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 after four hours and 42 minutes of breathless action on Centre Court.

The result shattered 36-year-old Djokovic's bid to claim a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam crown.

"What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it," Djokovic told his 20-year-old rival.

"It's a tough one to swallow when you are so close." Despite the defeat on Centre Court -- his first in 10 years -- Djokovic insisted he still has the desire to keep on winning Slams.

"I've been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career. I'm really grateful. I lost to a better player and I have to move on stronger," he said after seeing his 34-match win streak at the tournament ended.

He hailed Alcaraz, who now has two Grand Slam titles following his US Open breakthrough last year, and two titles on grass in just four tournaments on the surface.

"I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it's a different story from this year obviously," said the Serb.

"I guess when all the emotions are settled I'll have to be very grateful. I won many tight and close matches in the past here, to name a few -- 2019 against Roger.

"Maybe I should have lost a few finals that I won so maybe this is even stevens."

Related Topics

Sunday 2019 All From Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

4 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

4 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

5 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

7 hours ago
UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

8 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

9 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

9 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

10 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous