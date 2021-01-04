UrduPoint.com
'You'll Never Walk Alone': Liverpool Salute Marsden After Singer Dies Aged 78

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

'You'll never walk alone': Liverpool salute Marsden after singer dies aged 78

London, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Liverpool paid tribute to Gerry Marsden on Sunday after the singer, who popularised the club's anthem "You'll never walk alone", died aged 78.

Liverpool-born Marsden had a 1960s hit with his cover of the Rogers and Hammerstein song "You'll Never Walk Alone", which originally featured in their musical Carousel.

The Gerry And The Pacemakers' version of the song was adopted by Liverpool fans and became one of the most famous football anthems in the world.

It is still sung regularly by Liverpool supporters before and during matches.

Marsden re-recorded the track in April 2020 in tribute to Britain's National Health Service during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also wrote 1960s hit "Ferry Cross the Mersey" at a time when The Beatles had made Liverpool pop music's most important city.

"It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden's passing," Liverpool said on their Twitter account.

"Gerry's words will live on forever with us. You'll Never Walk Alone."Marsden's friend, broadcaster Pete price, announced the death when he wrote on Instagram: "It's with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away.

"I'm sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You'll Never Walk Alone."

