Youm-e-Ashur to be observed in AJK with due religious solemnity, reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) : , Aug 17 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Ashura, the 10th of Muharramul Haraam will be observed on Thursday with due reverence and solemnity to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives, offered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions for upholding the sanctity of islam, righteousness and truth.

Observance of this day symbolises unique sacrifice of the grand son of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions who embraced martyrdom in the blazing deserts of Karbala.

Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions to be brought out from central Imambargahs in all major cities and towns across the valley including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimber, Sudhanoti, Haveili, Rawalakot, Hattiyan and Neelam valley districts.

The day will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all mosques and imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr in all the districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir. Processions of Alam and Zul'jinnah will be taken out from imambargahs, which after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organizations as well as individuals will establish sabeels on the processions' route to facilitate the faithful in each and every nook and corner of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the martyrdom of Hazarat Imam Hussain (AS), ulema and zakerin during the course of the procession would deliver special speeches to highlight the great essence of the day.

Like other parts of AJK, in Mirpur district, the local administration have made all necessary arrangements to maintain peace during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession in the city, to be taken out from central Imambargah Sa'adat Colony on 10th of Muharram ul Haraam on Thursday, official sources said.

Exceptional security arrangements have been made across the district through the deployment of contingents of police which will remain alert till culmination of the Zul'jinnah processions, SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim told APP here on Tuesday. He said adequate security arrangements have been given final touches to maintain peace during observance of the day in the district.