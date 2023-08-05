Youm e Istehsal observes in GB to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of IIOJK

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal) was also observed in all the districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, seminars, conferences, protests and rallies were held against India's oppressive rule over Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, in which people from all walks of life participated.

The speakers urged the United Nations and other international bodies to leave the double standard and play a positive role in resolving the Kashmir conflict so that the oppressed Kashmiris can be freed from the oppressive Indian army and the fascist Modi government.

They said that the people of Pakistan are standing till the end to achieve the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

On the occasion, banners were displayed on the main highways and buildings of Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Nagar, Ghaezer and Chaelas cities, on which Kashmiris' full support was displayed. There were slogans in support and against India's illegal actions.