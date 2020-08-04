UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youm-e-Istehsal Will Voice Nation's Collective Support For Kashmiris: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Youm-e-Istehsal will voice nation's collective support for Kashmiris: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that Youm-e-Istehsal being observed across the country on August 5 will become a platform to demonstrate collective support of the nation for beleaguered Kashmiri people facing Indian oppression day in and day out since decades.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he said that the entire Pakistani nation will observe August 05 as "Youm-e-Istehsal" in order to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren as well as to condemn Indian aggression and cruelty in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that entire Pakistani nation will observe "one minute" silence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (August 05) which will be a message for Indian brute forces that Kashmiris were not alone.

He said that PTI government has been effectively highlighting Kashmir issue very actively at international forums. In this context he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in General Assembly also globalized the issue and world realized the brutalities imposed by Indian forces in Kashmir valley.

He said : "Kashmiris are our brethren and we will fight at all forums until and unless Indian military siege willend in the valley."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

