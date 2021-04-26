Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress Oscar for 'Minari'

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Youn Yuh-jung on Sunday won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as feisty grandmother Soonja in the family drama "Minari."The veteran South Korean actress bested a pack of nominees including Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy"), Olivia Colman ("The Father") and Amanda Seyfried ("Mank").

