Young Adults Hospitalized For COVID-19 At Higher Rate In U.S.

Sat 14th August 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) --:The recent COVID-19 hospitalization rate among adults aged 30 to 39 is the highest it's ever been in the United States, while that among seniors aged 70 and older is about a quarter of what it was in January, showed the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, children account for a larger share of hospitalizations now than they did in January, as the hospitalization rate among those under the age of 18 hovers right around the record high.

In a few states, including Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Louisiana, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 more than doubled over the past week.

"Florida has the highest hospitalization rate in the country," CNN on Friday quoted the latest data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as saying. More than 65 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 for every 100,000 people in Florida, about one out of every 1,500 state residents. "That was more than triple the national rate."

